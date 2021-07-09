Osage County Sheriff says driver was on their phone when side-swiped deputy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -It’s the ‘Move Over Law’, it’s been in effect for several years.

The law was created following an accident similar to what happened in Osage County.

Just a few seconds separated an Osage County Sheriff’s Deputy from serious injury, or death.

“A deputy on mile marker 160 was doing a truck inspection and when he got back into his vehicle, about two seconds later a vehicle side-swiped him,” said Osage County Sheriff, Chris Wells.

Not just in Kansas, but in every state, it is the law to move over or slow down when you see a stopped emergency vehicle with active lights on.

KHP Trooper, Ben Gardner, says after 22 years on the job, this isn’t the first time he has seen an incident like this and fears it won’t be the last.

“It’s very common and it’s becoming more common as it seems like, in the travels of motorist, they are very busy than what we have seen in the past. It’s dangerous for themselves and first responders that are on the shoulders putting their lives at risk,” said Gardner.

Gardner says a situation like this, is the reason we have the move over law.

“It had a lot of movement because of a past trooper that was killed in a line of duty, Marilyn Goodheart is the widow of our last trooper that was killed, Dean Goodheart that actually stepped off a semi when he was struck by a vehicle and it ended his life and his wife’s act pushed the legislature to make this a law,” he said,

He says even with the law, first responders still worry every time stepping out of a vehicle.

“It feels like more motorists aren’t moving over or slowing down and we really have to be very active and looking over our shoulder during our traffic stops when talking to the driver or if we are at a crash scene, to really check over our backside,” said Gardner.

Osage County Sheriff, Chris Wells, says the driver who swiped the deputy’s car was on their phone while driving and he did pull over on his own.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.