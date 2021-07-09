One killed Thursday in rear-end crash on US-24 highway in Leavenworth County

BASEHOR, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed and another person was injured in a rear-end crash Thursday morning on a Leavenworth County highway, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 7:29 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of 174th Street and US-24 highway. The location was about four miles southwest of Basehor.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2013 GMC Sierra truck and a 2002 Chevrolet Tracker sport utility vehicle were traveling east on US-24 at the time of the crash.

The patrol said the Tracker attempted a left -- or north -- turn onto 174th Street and was struck in the rear by the Sierra, which then went off the roadway.

The driver of the Tracker, Marvin Giron-Ardon, 48, of Kansas City, Kan., was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Giron-Ardon was wearing a seat belt.

A passenger in the Tracker, Marco Tulio, 40, of Kansas City, Kan., was transported to the University of Kansas Hospital with suspected minor injuries. The patrol said Tulio was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Sierra, Heath L. Moore, 27, of Leavenworth, was reported to be possibly injured, but there was no report of him being transported to a hospital.

The patrol said Moore, who was alone in the truck, wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.