Advertisement

One killed Thursday in rear-end crash on US-24 highway in Leavenworth County

One person was killed and another person was injured in a rear-end crash Thursday morning on a...
One person was killed and another person was injured in a rear-end crash Thursday morning on a Leavenworth County highway, authorities said.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BASEHOR, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed and another person was injured in a rear-end crash Thursday morning on a Leavenworth County highway, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 7:29 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of 174th Street and US-24 highway. The location was about four miles southwest of Basehor.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2013 GMC Sierra truck and a 2002 Chevrolet Tracker sport utility vehicle were traveling east on US-24 at the time of the crash.

The patrol said the Tracker attempted a left -- or north -- turn onto 174th Street and was struck in the rear by the Sierra, which then went off the roadway.

The driver of the Tracker, Marvin Giron-Ardon, 48, of Kansas City, Kan., was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Giron-Ardon was wearing a seat belt.

A passenger in the Tracker, Marco Tulio, 40, of Kansas City, Kan., was transported to the University of Kansas Hospital with suspected minor injuries. The patrol said Tulio was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Sierra, Heath L. Moore, 27, of Leavenworth, was reported to be possibly injured, but there was no report of him being transported to a hospital.

The patrol said Moore, who was alone in the truck, wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elias R. Yazzie, 21, of Topeka was arrested in the morning of July 8, 2021, in the 5300 block...
Topeka man jailed after firing gun into air while intoxicated
Fire crews arrived to find an attached garage fully involved in flames early Thursday afternoon...
Crews fight garage fire that spread to house on SW Urish Rd.
Topeka police responded Thursday morning to an incident on the northeast side of the Travelers...
Two in custody after stolen car located in south Topeka
Ambulance
Wichita police: 3-year-old boy dies during dental procedure
Daisha Corrina Butler was arrested Sunday, July, 4, 2021 in connection to the shooting of a...
Premeditated murder charges filed in 17-year-old’s death

Latest News

Ten local churches are joining forces for a back-to-school giveaway set for 10 a.m. to noon...
Churches come together for back-to-school giveaway
13 News This Morning At 6AM
Shawnee County resident votes before election day. (WIBW/Doug Brown)
SNCO Election Commissioner: New law sparking voter concerns
Downtown Topeka
Topeka committee approves plan to beautify city