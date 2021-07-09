New Junction City High School to start classes 2 weeks later than planned

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Classes at the new Junction City High School will start two weeks later than originally planned, according to the JC Post.

The bell will ring for students for the first time at their new school on Aug. 25, two weeks later than originally scheduled.

Teachers will report for duty Aug. 12 rather than Aug. 4.

The new schedule for the 2021-22 academic year at the high school was announced and approved at Thursday evening’s Geary County Unified School District 475 Board of Education meeting.

Reginald Eggleston, USD 475 superintendent of Schools, said the change in the schedule resulted from construction at the new school and the pace of that work, the JC Post reported.

Eggleston said 15 minutes would be added to each school day “to be sure that we cover all of the minutes that we need for seniors as well for all of the students at the high school.”

The last day of the school year will be May 17.

