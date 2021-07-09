Man charged with murder in death of pregnant Wichita woman

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita man was charged Friday with first-degree murder in a crash that occurred while he allegedly was fleeing from police, resulting in the death of a pregnant woman.

Javan Ervin, 37, made his first court appearance Friday to face charges in the death of 22-year-old Samantha Russell.

He was also charged with aggravated battery, two counts felony flee and elude, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, failure to stop at an accident resulting in death, and driving while suspended, KAKE-TV reported.

Officers were called to a hotel Tuesday evening after a man reported he had been robbed at gunpoint. The man told police the suspect left the hotel with another man.

Police spokesperson Trevor Macy said the robbery suspect was arrested a short time later but Ervin fled in a vehicle.

Police ended the chase shortly after it began but Ervin allegedly was still speeding when he ran a red light and crashed into three vehicles, including Russell’s. Ervin was arrested after a short foot chase.

Russell was 33 months pregnant. She died at a Wichita hospital but doctors were able to deliver her son, Mac.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.