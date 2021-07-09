Advertisement

Man charged with murder in death of pregnant Wichita woman

Sedgwick County prosecutors charged Javan Ervin on Friday with first-degree murder and...
Sedgwick County prosecutors charged Javan Ervin on Friday with first-degree murder and aggravated battery in connection with a crash that resulted in the death of 22-year-old Samantha Russell in west Wichita.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita man was charged Friday with first-degree murder in a crash that occurred while he allegedly was fleeing from police, resulting in the death of a pregnant woman.

Javan Ervin, 37, made his first court appearance Friday to face charges in the death of 22-year-old Samantha Russell.

He was also charged with aggravated battery, two counts felony flee and elude, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, failure to stop at an accident resulting in death, and driving while suspended, KAKE-TV reported.

Officers were called to a hotel Tuesday evening after a man reported he had been robbed at gunpoint. The man told police the suspect left the hotel with another man.

Police spokesperson Trevor Macy said the robbery suspect was arrested a short time later but Ervin fled in a vehicle.

Police ended the chase shortly after it began but Ervin allegedly was still speeding when he ran a red light and crashed into three vehicles, including Russell’s. Ervin was arrested after a short foot chase.

Russell was 33 months pregnant. She died at a Wichita hospital but doctors were able to deliver her son, Mac.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elias R. Yazzie, 21, of Topeka was arrested in the morning of July 8, 2021, in the 5300 block...
Topeka man jailed after firing gun into air while intoxicated
Police search for suspect after golf professional killed at Atlanta-area golf club.
Police identify Topeka man as one of the victims in Atlanta country club killings
Gregory Seeley
Charges filed against Topeka man after Hy-Vee employee finds child porn on lost phone
Fire crews arrived to find an attached garage fully involved in flames early Thursday afternoon...
Crews fight garage fire that spread to house on SW Urish Rd.
Ambulance
GoFundMe set up for family of 3-year-old who died during dental procedure in Wichita

Latest News

Joseph Mullins (left) and Jason Hokanson (right) were booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of...
Topeka men behind bars after search warrant finds meth, heroin
Jet Fuel Spill at Forbes Field
Jet Fuel Spill at Forbes Field
KHP wants everyone to be aware of the move over law
Osage County Sheriff says driver was on their phone when side-swiped deputy
KHP wants everyone to be aware of the move over law
KHP wants everyone to be aware of the move over law
FILE
KDHE issues blue-green algae watch, warnings for Kansas lakes