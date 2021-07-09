Advertisement

Lyon County Sheriff’s Office relaunches volunteer patrol

After pausing the past year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office Volunteer Patrol is restarting this weekend, according to KVOE Radio.(WIBW)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - After it was on hold the past year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office Volunteer Patrol is restarting this weekend, according to KVOE Radio.

The patrol is scheduled to take part in this weekend’s Downhome Celebration in Olpe.

Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputy Danny Broyles tells KVOE that it’s good to have the Volunteer Patrol back on duty.

As it did before the coronavirus pandemic, the Volunteer Patrol will provide home checks for residents on vacation and also a visible presence for the sheriff’s office at community events.

A new component of the Volunteer Patrol is an online feature allowing Lyon County residents to line up vacation home checks by visiting www.lyoncounty911.org.

Within the next week, KVOE says, the same form will be available on the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office website at www.lyoncounty.org.

Applications for Volunteer Patrol members are being accepted.

According to KVOE, Volunteer Patrol members must be at least 55 years of age; have a valid Kansas driver’s license; pass an FBI security check; complete a defensive driving course; be capable of walking and climbing stairs; work at least a four-hour shift each week; and attend a monthly meeting.

Those who would like to take part in the Volunteer Patrol may call the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office at 620-342-5545 or Lyon County RSVP at 620-342-6119.

