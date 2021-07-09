Advertisement

KDHE issues blue-green algae watch, warnings for Kansas lakes

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued new watches and warnings for blue-green algae in Kansas lakes.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks has issued several health advisories for Kansas lakes because of blue-green algae.

According to the KDHE, active warnings are as follows:

  • Atchison County State Fishing Lake, Atchison County
  • Brown State Fishing Lake, Brown County
  • Herington Reservoir (New City Lake), Dickinson County
  • Gathering Pond at Milford, Geary County
  • Milford Lake Zone C, Geary County
  • Big Hill Lake, Labette County (upgrade 7/9)
  • Marion Reservoir, Marion County
  • Webster Reservoir, Rooks County
  • Jerry Ivey Pond, Saline County
  • Big Eleven Lake, Wyandotte County

The KDHE said active watches are as follows:

  • Mission Lake Horton, Brown County
  • Herington City Lake (Old Lake), Dickinson County
  • Milford Lake Zones A and B, Geary County
  • Harvey County East Lake, Harvey County (new)
  • Horsethief Reservoir, Hodgeman County
  • South Lake, Johnson County
  • Altamont City Lake “Idle Hour”, Labette County (new)
  • Linn Valley Lake, Linn County (new)
  • Marion County Lake, Marion County
  • Melvern Outlet Pond, Osage County
  • Overbook City Lake, Osage County
  • Agra City Lake, Phillips County (downgrade 7/9)
  • Atwood Township Lake, Rawlins County

According to the Department, advisories have been lifted for the following:

  • Perry Zone C, Jefferson County
  • Pomona Reservoir, Osage County

For more information about blue-green algae in Kansas waters, click HERE.

