KDHE issues blue-green algae watch, warnings for Kansas lakes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued new watches and warnings for blue-green algae in Kansas lakes.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks has issued several health advisories for Kansas lakes because of blue-green algae.

According to the KDHE, active warnings are as follows:

Atchison County State Fishing Lake, Atchison County

Brown State Fishing Lake, Brown County

Herington Reservoir (New City Lake), Dickinson County

Gathering Pond at Milford, Geary County

Milford Lake Zone C, Geary County

Big Hill Lake, Labette County (upgrade 7/9)

Marion Reservoir, Marion County

Webster Reservoir, Rooks County

Jerry Ivey Pond, Saline County

Big Eleven Lake, Wyandotte County

The KDHE said active watches are as follows:

Mission Lake Horton, Brown County

Herington City Lake (Old Lake), Dickinson County

Milford Lake Zones A and B, Geary County

Harvey County East Lake, Harvey County (new)

Horsethief Reservoir, Hodgeman County

South Lake, Johnson County

Altamont City Lake “Idle Hour”, Labette County (new)

Linn Valley Lake, Linn County (new)

Marion County Lake, Marion County

Melvern Outlet Pond, Osage County

Overbook City Lake, Osage County

Agra City Lake, Phillips County (downgrade 7/9)

Atwood Township Lake, Rawlins County

According to the Department, advisories have been lifted for the following:

Perry Zone C, Jefferson County

Pomona Reservoir, Osage County

