Advertisement

Kansas man gets life in prison for assault, carjacking

Tre Carrasco
Tre Carrasco(Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — A Kansas man convicted of sexual assault in the rape of a woman in suburban Denver and of assaulting and carjacking another woman has been sentenced to life in Colorado state prison.

The Aurora Sentinel reports that 26-year-old Tre Carrasco was sentenced Friday by Arapahoe County District Judge Ben Leutwyler to a total of 136 years in prison.

Carrasco was convicted in May of nearly a dozen charges, including felony sexual assault in the rape of an au pair in Cherry Hills Village in 2019 and the attempted kidnapping of another woman whose vehicle he stole outside an Aurora gym.

A native of Hays, Kansas, Carrasco was sentenced in that state to more than eight years in prison for a violent sexual assault in 2011. Carrasco also has been accused of raping another woman at gunpoint in the passenger seat of her car in Kansas days before the Colorado crimes. He has yet to face charges filed against him in that case.

Carrasco was sentenced to two years in Colorado state prison in 2020 after pleading guilty to a felony contraband charge. He has been detained at the Arkansas Valley Correctional Facility in Buena Vista.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elias R. Yazzie, 21, of Topeka was arrested in the morning of July 8, 2021, in the 5300 block...
Topeka man jailed after firing gun into air while intoxicated
Police search for suspect after golf professional killed at Atlanta-area golf club.
Police identify Topeka man as one of the victims in Atlanta country club killings
Gregory Seeley
Charges filed against Topeka man after Hy-Vee employee finds child porn on lost phone
Fire crews arrived to find an attached garage fully involved in flames early Thursday afternoon...
Crews fight garage fire that spread to house on SW Urish Rd.
Ambulance
GoFundMe set up for family of 3-year-old who died during dental procedure in Wichita

Latest News

Joseph Mullins (left) and Jason Hokanson (right) were booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of...
Topeka men behind bars after search warrant finds meth, heroin
Jet Fuel Spill at Forbes Field
Jet Fuel Spill at Forbes Field
KHP wants everyone to be aware of the move over law
Osage County Sheriff says driver was on their phone when side-swiped deputy
KHP wants everyone to be aware of the move over law
KHP wants everyone to be aware of the move over law
FILE
KDHE issues blue-green algae watch, warnings for Kansas lakes