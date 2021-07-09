Advertisement

Kansas Children’s Discovery Center unveils new bee exhibit

By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center was buzzing with activity on Friday.

The museum’s Discover Bee Exhibit teaches kids all about bees - from their life cycle to how they produce honey to why they’re so important to the environment.

The exhibit was created in-house by Discovery Center staff in hopes of teaching kids not to be afraid of bees, but to respect them and give them their space. “We have lots of books and signs and information to give kids scientifically accurate facts so that they can see the benefit that bees are to our environment,” says Discovery Center President and CEO Dene Mosier. Kids can also pretend to be entomologists in the “bee-ology” lab and operate their very own honey stand at the exhibit.

The Discover Bee Exhibit is free with Discovery Center admission and will be on display until September 5.

