Hays college student loses fingers in firework incident

By Anna Auld
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Fort Hays State University student is home recovering after he injured his hand lighting off fireworks over the Fourth of July weekend.

Erik Kreutzer had to be flown to a Wichita hospital for surgery after what he calls a “freak accident.”

“I went to light the fuse and I was going to drop it, but it immediately set off and exploded in my hand,” he said.

He said he and his friends were lighting off mortars when the accident happened.

“All my friends were in shock and one friend grabbed a jacket and threw it on my hand,” Kreutzer recalls.

He said he even briefly lost his vision and hearing after the mortar exploded in his hand. His friends rushed him to a hospital in Hays.

“You know, being a 20, almost 21 year old, he shook his head and closed his eyes. But I couldn’t even be in the room, I couldn’t stand the sight of it. It was terrifying as a mom to see that,” said Kreutzer’s mom.

As part of his recovery, Kreutzer is relearning some basic tasks, including how to play some of his favorite sports, like golf.

He said he’s thankful for the outpouring of support from the community. He said he’s done with fireworks for a while and has a message for others.

“Be as safe as you can,” he said.

The family has a Gofundme set up to help with his medical expenses that has already raised more than $8,000.

