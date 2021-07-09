Good Kid Owen is a king on the Homecoming and Basketball courts

MANHATTAN (WIBW) -- We’re giving a Good Kids shoutout to another super Senior in the Class of 2021, Owen Braxmeyer of Manhattan High School. Among his accomplishments as he winds up his high school career, Owen donned his cap and gown for graduation, as a member of the National Honor Society in grades 10, 11 and 12 at MHS.

He has served on “Youth Impacting Community” acting as a volunteer for several community projects. He is a youth group leader at St. Thomas More Church. Owen has been a youth camp leader for Manhattan youth basketball for several years and has refereed Special Olympics basketball tournaments.

Owen has played varsity level basketball at MHS during his sophomore, junior and senior years as well. He was a team captain on this year’s team and received all Centennial League honors. During the football season, he was crowned MHS Homecoming king this year.

Owen plans to continue his education at McPherson College in McPherson, Kansas. He will continue his basketball career playing for the Bulldogs. Good luck to Good Kid Owen Braxmeyer!

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.