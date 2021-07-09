Friday forecast: Hot today, storms tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The big weather story is the heat today and on and off showers/storms tonight through the weekend. It does not look like it will be a continuous rain where it’ll rain the entire day however the timing of when the widespread rain will be and how it may impact your plans if you want to be outside is unknown.

While the highest chance for rain doesn’t develop until tonight the short term computer models are indicating some spotty showers/storms today. The medium and long range models do not and have not indicated any rain at all for today all week so confidence is low on if the storms in Nebraska hold together to make its way into Kansas this morning and as of now will keep it out of the official forecast. See video for a look at the computer models.

If some rain and storms from Nebraska do hold together and come into Kansas this morning that will not only keep temperatures cooler than expected but will also have an impact on the atmosphere for storms and the severe weather potential for tonight so make sure you’re checking back throughout the day for updates and possible changes to the forecast.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s to low 100s. Heat indices 98-105. Winds S 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

This Evening: Conditional risk of showers/storms near the Nebraska border after 6pm. This is when all hazards are possible including a brief tornado. Keep in mind nothing may develop this evening at all but we’re going to be monitoring the radar closely. The farther south you are chances of any rain before midnight are extremely low so enjoy those outdoor plans without worry (but stay cool because it will be warm and muggy).

Overnight: Showers/storms move in after midnight. Hail and wind are possible but wind will be the primary hazard. Lows in the low-mid 70s. Winds S 10-20 mph.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers/storms will exist through the day. There will be breaks at times but again unknown on when and where so monitoring the radar will be key on whether you’re able to get outside to enjoy the cooler temperatures or not. There has been at least some consistency in the models on a break from the rain in many spots in the morning with redevelopment in the afternoon so don’t be surprised if the radar is mostly clear when you wake up in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s-low 80s. Winds SW/NW 5-10 mph.

An upper level low begins to develop Saturday night to our east in Missouri and Iowa. Depending on the location of the low will depend on where the highest chance of rain will be on Sunday. As of now the highest chance of rain Sunday is east of a line from Marysville down through Manhattan and Council Grove. Highs Sunday may end up being more in the mid-upper 70s for most with a northerly wind gusting around 25 mph. There is a chance of low-mid 80s out west toward central KS where the highest chance of staying dry and potentially getting sun will be.

Next week starts out dry with increasing chance for showers/storms as the week progresses. This makes temperatures tricky since a warmer airmass moves in later in the week however if rain limits warming it may not get as hot as it could be if it stayed dry with more sun.

Taking Action:

Heat will be the main concern today so make sure you’re drinking plenty of water and staying safe. There also does remain a very low chance for some spots to get some showers or even a t-storm during the day especially this morning then again late this afternoon so stay weather aware.

Confidence on how tonight is going to play out is low as there will be a couple complexes of storms that develop. One in Iowa and another in Nebraska which will be the one that effects Kansas as it progresses to the southeast tonight. The one in Iowa though may have some development on the southwest side of the storm and if that happens could start to make its way into extreme northeast Kansas as well.

Rain will be likely this weekend. It will not be a wash-out the entire weekend but confidence is high that the rain will be heavier Saturday vs Sunday. Have a Plan B for indoor activities both days and if you’re wanting to spend some time outside the best advice is to keep the radar handy and be checking it through the weekend.

Mainly a hail/wind risk however IF a storms develops this evening near the Nebraska border a brief tornado can't be ruled out (SPC/WIBW)

Hail/wind risk with any storms through the day however the highest risk for strong to severe storms will be in the afternoon/early evening. (SPC/WIBW)

Severe Thunderstorm Risks Factors (SPC/WIBW)

