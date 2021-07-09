Friday evening forecast: Hot evening, storms tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Despite spotty showers and cloud cover this morning, this afternoon is expected to see more sun with clouds clearing out and highs still heating up in the 90s.

The showers this morning have complicated the forecast the rest of today and what to expect tonight and even into the weekend with models backing off on the rainfall.

Both days will have dry conditions at times it’s just a matter of when it’ll be. Confidence still remains high Saturday will have heavier rain when it does rain compared to Sunday.

8 Day (WIBW)

This Evening: Showers/storms near the Nebraska border after 6pm. This is when all hazards are possible including a brief tornado. Keep in mind nothing may develop this evening at all but we’re going to be monitoring the radar closely. The farther south you are chances of any rain before midnight are extremely low so enjoy those outdoor plans without worry (but stay cool because it will be warm and muggy).

Overnight: Showers/storms move in after midnight. Hail and wind are possible with wind the primary hazard. Lows in the low-mid 70s. Winds S 10-20 mph.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers/storms will exist through the day. There will be breaks at times but again unknown on when and where so monitoring the radar will be key on whether you’re able to get outside to enjoy the cooler temperatures or not. There has been at least some consistency in the models on a break from the rain in many spots in the morning with redevelopment in the afternoon so don’t be surprised if the radar is mostly clear when you wake up in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s-low 80s. Winds SW/NW 5-10 mph.

An upper level low begins to develop Saturday night to our east in Missouri and Iowa. Depending on the location of the low will depend on where the highest chance of rain will be on Sunday. As of now the highest chance of rain Sunday is east of a line from Marysville down through Manhattan and Council Grove. Highs Sunday may end up being more in the mid-upper 70s for most with a northerly wind gusting around 25 mph. There is a chance of low-mid 80s out west toward central KS where the highest chance of staying dry and potentially getting sun will be.

Next week starts out dry with increasing chance for showers/storms as the week progresses. This makes temperatures tricky since a warmer airmass moves in later in the week however if rain limits warming it may not get as hot as it could be if it stayed dry with more sun.

Taking Action:

With clouds clearing out this afternoon it’ll get hot quick. Make sure you’re drinking plenty of water and staying safe. Confidence on how tonight is going to play out is low based on the cloud cover and spotty showers this mornngi. There’s still expected to be a couple complexes of storms that develop. One in Iowa and another in Nebraska which will be the one that effects Kansas as it progresses to the southeast tonight. The one in Iowa though may have some development on the southwest side of the storm and if that happens could start to make its way into extreme northeast Kansas as well. Rain will be likely this weekend at some point this weekend. It will not be a wash-out the entire weekend which gives you some time to take advantage of the cooler temperature when it is dry. Confidence is high that the rain will be heavier Saturday vs Sunday. Have a Plan B for indoor activities both days and if you’re wanting to spend some time outside the best advice is to keep the radar handy and be checking it through the weekend.

Mainly a hail/wind risk however IF a storms develops this evening near the Nebraska border a brief tornado can't be ruled out (SPC/WIBW)

Hail/wind risk with any storms through the day however the highest risk for strong to severe storms will be in the afternoon/early evening. (SPC/WIBW)

Severe Thunderstorm Risks Factors (SPC/WIBW)

