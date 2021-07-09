Advertisement

Emporia Chamber of Commerce opens Leadership Emporia Academy 2021 applications

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Emporia Chamber of Commerce has opened applications for its Leadership Emporia Academy.

The Emporia Chamber of Commerce says it has proudly offered Leadership Emporia Academy since 1989 with over 620 alumni from 33 classes. While keeping an eye on COVID-19 trends in the area, it said the 2021 LEA class will start on Sept. 23.

In order to grow communities, the Chamber said it needs to inspire others to embrace a collective purpose for the common good. It said individuals, businesses and organizations need to adapt to the reality of the circumstances in order to survive. It said LEA gives participants the tools to address adaptive issues they could face, as well as the courage to make progress on what they care about the most.

According to the Chamber, future leaders will learn through powerful experiences that provide conceptual frameworks, skills and tools with a collaborative leadership approach. It said information and applications are available through its website and the deadline to apply is Aug. 13, 2021, at 5 p.m. It said applications will be confidentially evaluated and class size is limited.

To apply for LEA, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elias R. Yazzie, 21, of Topeka was arrested in the morning of July 8, 2021, in the 5300 block...
Topeka man jailed after firing gun into air while intoxicated
Gregory Seeley
Charges filed against Topeka man after Hy-Vee employee finds child porn on lost phone
Fire crews arrived to find an attached garage fully involved in flames early Thursday afternoon...
Crews fight garage fire that spread to house on SW Urish Rd.
Ambulance
Wichita police: 3-year-old boy dies during dental procedure
Topeka police responded Thursday morning to an incident on the northeast side of the Travelers...
Two in custody after stolen car located in south Topeka

Latest News

The historic Dillon House is located at SW 9th and Harrison in Topeka.
Dillon House still open, but new bookings on hold
Topeka Civic Theatre is set to open its first main stage production since closing for the COVID...
Topeka Civic Theatre returns to main stage with The Music Man
Some military families choose to leave the area during the upcoming deployment
Summer Heat Safety
Summer Heat Returns in Kansas Prompting Heat Illness Concerns