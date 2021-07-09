Emporia Chamber of Commerce opens Leadership Emporia Academy 2021 applications

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Emporia Chamber of Commerce has opened applications for its Leadership Emporia Academy.

The Emporia Chamber of Commerce says it has proudly offered Leadership Emporia Academy since 1989 with over 620 alumni from 33 classes. While keeping an eye on COVID-19 trends in the area, it said the 2021 LEA class will start on Sept. 23.

In order to grow communities, the Chamber said it needs to inspire others to embrace a collective purpose for the common good. It said individuals, businesses and organizations need to adapt to the reality of the circumstances in order to survive. It said LEA gives participants the tools to address adaptive issues they could face, as well as the courage to make progress on what they care about the most.

According to the Chamber, future leaders will learn through powerful experiences that provide conceptual frameworks, skills and tools with a collaborative leadership approach. It said information and applications are available through its website and the deadline to apply is Aug. 13, 2021, at 5 p.m. It said applications will be confidentially evaluated and class size is limited.

