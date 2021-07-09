Dillon House still open, but new bookings on hold

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The future of the historic Dillon House in Topeka appears up in the air.

A representative for the property, located at 404 SW 9th St., continues to host events that had been scheduled. However, new bookings are on hold.

The Dillon House dates back to 1911. It sits on the northwest corner of SW 9th and Harrison, across the street from the Kansas Statehouse.

Developer Ross Freeman purchased the property, and did a complete renovation, reopening the house in 2015. He also moved his offices into the building.

Freeman passed away in March 2021.

The Dillon House representative called Freeman’s passing a “shock.” As to what it may mean for the home’s future, she said they “will re-evaluate the consideration of new events when the timing is appropriate.”

