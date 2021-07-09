Advertisement

DAISY Award recipient described as going above and beyond

Morgan Enoch, RN.
Morgan Enoch, RN.(Ascension Via Christi)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Ascension Via Christi has named its quarterly DAISY Award recipient.

Ascension Via Christi says Morgan Enoch, RN, has been named its quarterly DAISY Award recipient. It said the award is presented to bedside nurses that show professionalism and go above and beyond to help patients, friends, families and coworkers. It said Enoch was nominated by a patient.

“This is my second or third time I’ve been here for The 5-day steroids IV treatment. I know the last 2 times I have had Morgan as my nurse! She’s the best, always in a great mood and she takes such good care of the patient,” said the patient in Enoch’s nomination. “She goes above and beyond to make sure you are set and makes sure you are comfortable and always checking on you often...She’s AWESOME & a true asset to the hospital!! Don’t want to be back anytime soon, but when I do I hope she’s my nurse!”

For more information about the DAISY Award, click HERE.

