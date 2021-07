TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ten local churches are joining forces for a back-to-school giveaway later this month.

The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 31, in the girls gym at Highland Park High School, 2424 S.E. California Ave.

Community agencies also have been invited to take part in the community event.

