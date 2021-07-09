Advertisement

Charlottesville, Va., plans to remove Confederate statues

New fencing around statue of "Stonewall" Jackson in Charlottesville.
New fencing around statue of "Stonewall" Jackson in Charlottesville.(WVIR)
By WVIR staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR/Gray News) - A new wave of no parking signs and fencing is up around Charlottesville’s two Confederate statues as the city readies to relocate them, WVIR reported.

It was furor about the Confederate statues that drew white supremacists to the city, leading to deadly violence at the “Unite the Right” in 2017.

Signs could be seen around Court Square and Market Street Park early Friday banning public parking all day Saturday.

The city announced that a “removal project” for the statues of Generals Robert E. Lee and “Stonewall” Jackson will get underway sometime Saturday. Their stone bases will be left in place and will be removed at a later date.

According to the city, both statues will be stored in a secure location on city property until City Council makes a final decision on disposition.

Charlottesville had briefly blocked off some parking spaces near the Jackson statue Thursday so crews could do some tree trimming.

Now, fencing is blocking people from getting near that statue, as well as the one of Lee.

The City Council recently approved setting aside $1 million for the relocate and or covering of these two statues, as well as the statue of Lewis & Clark and Sacajawea.

Copyright 2021 WVIR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elias R. Yazzie, 21, of Topeka was arrested in the morning of July 8, 2021, in the 5300 block...
Topeka man jailed after firing gun into air while intoxicated
Gregory Seeley
Charges filed against Topeka man after Hy-Vee employee finds child porn on lost phone
Fire crews arrived to find an attached garage fully involved in flames early Thursday afternoon...
Crews fight garage fire that spread to house on SW Urish Rd.
Ambulance
Wichita police: 3-year-old boy dies during dental procedure
Topeka police responded Thursday morning to an incident on the northeast side of the Travelers...
Two in custody after stolen car located in south Topeka

Latest News

Some military families choose to leave the area during the upcoming deployment
FILE - In this July 2, 2021, file photo, a dog aiding in the search walks past a team of...
‘Heartbreaking’: Death toll in Florida condo collapse now 78
Summer Heat Safety
Summer Heat Returns in Kansas Prompting Heat Illness Concerns
Nine graves of children from the Lakota Sioux reservation were found in a boarding school in...
Remains of Native American children at boarding school prompts calls for reckoning
FILE
AG Schmidt warns of hearing aid scams