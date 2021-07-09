Advertisement

Car fire leads to arrest of 62-year-old Topeka woman

Cheryl L. Albright, 62, of Topeka was arrested in Osage Co. for drug possession on July 8, 2021.
Cheryl L. Albright, 62, of Topeka was arrested in Osage Co. for drug possession on July 8, 2021.(Osage Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A car fire reported in Osage Co. late Thursday night led to the arrest of a 62-year-old Topeka woman.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested Cheryl L. Albright, 62, of Topeka, after deputies responded to reports of a vehicle fire on Thursday.

On Thursday, July 8, just before 11:50 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to reports of a vehicle that was on fire near 181st St. and US Highway 75. Upon arrival, it said the vehicle was unoccupied and the driver was unable to be found.

The Sheriff’s Office said a short time after, the driver, Albright, was found hiding in a ditch near the scene. She was found to be in possession of illegal drugs.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Albright was taken into custody and transported to the Osage Co. Jail for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a prescription drug.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elias R. Yazzie, 21, of Topeka was arrested in the morning of July 8, 2021, in the 5300 block...
Topeka man jailed after firing gun into air while intoxicated
Police search for suspect after golf professional killed at Atlanta-area golf club.
Police identify Topeka man as one of the victims in Atlanta country club killings
Gregory Seeley
Charges filed against Topeka man after Hy-Vee employee finds child porn on lost phone
Fire crews arrived to find an attached garage fully involved in flames early Thursday afternoon...
Crews fight garage fire that spread to house on SW Urish Rd.
Ambulance
GoFundMe set up for family of 3-year-old who died during dental procedure in Wichita

Latest News

1,000 gallons of jet fuel being cleaned by multiple agencies at Forbes Field in Topeka.
Jet fuel spilled cleaned at Freeman Holdings Fuel Farm
Live at Five
FILE
Remains found in Osage Co. link back to Ottawa man
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) during a news conference on Tuesday, Jan. 28,...
TMZ: Frank Clark facing three years on felony gun charge