Car fire leads to arrest of 62-year-old Topeka woman

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A car fire reported in Osage Co. late Thursday night led to the arrest of a 62-year-old Topeka woman.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested Cheryl L. Albright, 62, of Topeka, after deputies responded to reports of a vehicle fire on Thursday.

On Thursday, July 8, just before 11:50 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to reports of a vehicle that was on fire near 181st St. and US Highway 75. Upon arrival, it said the vehicle was unoccupied and the driver was unable to be found.

The Sheriff’s Office said a short time after, the driver, Albright, was found hiding in a ditch near the scene. She was found to be in possession of illegal drugs.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Albright was taken into custody and transported to the Osage Co. Jail for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a prescription drug.

