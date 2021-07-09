Appeal denied for man convicted of murdering two people with knives, hammer

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court upheld the conviction of a man who helped commit a double-murder in 2018 with two knives and a hammer.

In the case of Appeal No. 122,630: State of Kansas v. Matthew Douglas Hutto, the Kansas Supreme Court says in the summer of 2018, Matthew Hutto and another man went to a house where an adult woman and teenage boy were asleep. It said the pair entered the home through a window and used knives and a hammer to kill the sleeping family. As a result, Hutto pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree felony murder.

After the Shawnee County District Court sentenced Hutto to two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole for 25 years, the Supreme Court said Hutto filed a motion to request permission to withdraw his guilty plea for a handful of reasons. After an evidentiary hearing, it said the Shawnee Co. District Court denied his motion and he appealed.

According to the Court, Justice Eric Rosen wrote a unanimous opinion and affirmed the denial of Hutto’s request to withdraw his plea. It said Hutto claimed on appeal that his trial counsel was ineffective for not informing him that he could raise a defense of compulsion if he went to trial.

The Court said a compulsion defense asserts that the defendant committed the crime because he believed someone else would cause him great bodily harm or death or his close family if he did not follow instructions to commit the crime. It said it rejected the claim and noted that Hutto did not show that the situation would have allowed him to raise that defense.

Indeed, the Court said the record showed that Hutto had many chances to get away from the other party that carried out the murders, but, instead, he chose to participate in the brutal crime. It said it concluded that Hutto’s trial counsel was not ineffective and that he suffered no injustice when he entered his guilty plea.

To see other Kansas Supreme Court opinions, click HERE.

Matthew Hutto Hutto gets 2 life sentences in 2018 double-murder A man convicted in the killing of a 28-year-old Topeka woman and her teenage cousin will spend at least fifty years in prison for their killings. Defendant serving 50 years in two slayings seeks to withdraw murder pleas A 20-year-old man whose pleas to two counts of murder resulted in two life terms totaling 50 years in prison took the witness stand on Friday in hopes a Shawnee County District Court judge will rule to allow the defendant to withdraw his guilty pleas. Judge denies cutting murder defendant's 50-year sentence in half Noting that a man who pleaded guilty to two counts of murder, received two consecutive prison terms totaling 50 years and was upset he didn't receive concurrent terms, a Shawnee County District Court judge has denied the defendant's request allowing him to withdraw his guilty pleas in the killings of two cousins in a Hi-Crest home in 2018.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.