$4 million in CDBG-CV grants headed to Kansas communities

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Almost $4 million in CDBG-CV grants are headed to small and rural Kansas communities.

Governor Laura Kelly says the third round of Community Block Grant Coronavirus Response Supplement awards will distribute almost $4 million to 25 Kansas communities in order to promote business retention for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Kansas continues to experience record economic success, bringing in jobs and business investment at historic levels,” Governor Kelly said. “These grant funds will support that momentum by ensuring small Kansas businesses can maintain their workforce. We’ll continue to focus strategic investments that will create a stronger, more resilient economy to help Kansas businesses and families succeed.”

According to Gov. Kelly, CDBG-CV is administered by the Kansas Dept. of Commerce. She said the two previous rounds awarded cities and counties with projects that pertained to economic development and meal programs. However, she said unlike the previous rounds, these grants are available to specifically ensure job retention for Kansas businesses with fewer than 50 employees.

“Kansas’ economic recovery is a critical step in truly returning to normal life,” Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland said. “By emphasizing economic development funding specifically, we’re ensuring that businesses and employees don’t have to bear the brunt of an unprecedented pandemic. I’m pleased to know that these funds will help Kansans maintain their employment.”

Gov. Kelly said the following communities are CDBG-CV recipients:

Atchison - $150,000

Auburn - $150,000

Belle Plaine - $150,000

Belleville - $150,000

Caldwell - $150,000

Carbondale - $150,000

Clearwater - $150,000

Decatur Co. - $150,000

Goodland - $150,000

Harper Co. - $150,000

Hesston - $150,000

Iola - $150,000

Newton - $150,000

Olpe - $150,000

Plainville - $150,000

Quinter - $150,000

Rawlins Co. - $140,000

Russell - $150,000

Trego Co. - $150,000

Troy - $150,000

Wabaunsee Co. - $150,000

Wakefield - $150,000

Washington Co. - $150,000

Wathena - $150,000

Wellington - $150,000

Gov. Kelly said a total of $3,740,000 was distributed in the third round.

According to the Kansas Governor, CDBG funds are one of KDOC’s primary tools in supporting Kansas’ small and rural communities. She said the grants are part of the state’s allocation from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act and are meant to help Kansas communities respond to the needs of residents and businesses during the reopening phase of the state.

For more information about the CDBG-CV grants, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.