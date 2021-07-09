2 people arrested following shots fired near Maize Airport

MAIZE, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people were arrested after reports of shots fired near the Maize Airport Friday morning.

No one was injured.

Around 9:30 a.m., a report came from the small airfield near 45th Street North and Ridge.

The owner of the airport, which is used as storage, called the police when he saw two men on the property.

One of those people had an outstanding federal warrant.

There is a heavy police presence in the area of the Maize Airport at 45th and Tyler. Avoid the area.

Eyewitness News has a crew headed to the scene for more information.

