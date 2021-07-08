Advertisement

Wichita police: 3-year-old boy dies during dental procedure

Ambulance
Ambulance(KWCH)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department said a three-year-old boy died Wednesday morning during a dental procedure.

Wichita police officers were dispatched to an Assist EMS call in the 3900 block of N Maize around 8 a.m. on Tuesday. A 911 caller reported a child becoming unresponsive at that location while receiving dental treatment.

EMS took the child to an area hospital where he later died. Police said they believe the child had an unanticipated reaction to medicine provided during the dental procedure.

No criminal investigation is underway.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aneis Brown
Affidavit: Topeka 2-year-old found gun in father’s backpack, shot himself
FILE
Gun Garage death being investigated as suicide
Dejuan Yelverton
Affidavit: gun used to shoot 13-year-old was left unattended on top of a refrigerator
Police said Samantha Russell was taken to the hospital on Tuesday, July 7, 2021, following a...
Doctors deliver baby after pregnant woman killed in west Wichita crash
One person died in an accident Tuesday afternoon at 53rd & SE Stubbs Rd.
Shawnee Co. fatality crash victim identified

Latest News

Key lawmaker in Kansas redistricting won’t run for Congress
Kansas man skips sentencing for debt selling scam
Live at Five
Local law enforcement continue community relation discussions
FILE
Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office searches for information about Highway 24 shooting