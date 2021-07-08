Advertisement

Wednesday’s Child - Isaiah

By Lori Hutchinson
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Thanks to some tokens from the nice folks at sports center, 9-year old Isaiah gets a chance to “step up to the plate”.

He is one adorable kid, who’s going into the fourth grade in the fall. He’s a good student both “in and out” of the classroom.

“I like to learn.. Read.. And have fun.. Don’t be a bully.. It’s not nice to be a bully.”

After school, Isaiah likes to play baseball and football – plus he loves to work on his tablet.

“I do iPad, Ice cream, every night if I be good life doesn’t always go as it’s supposed to when growing up.”

And that’s especially true for foster kids.But adoption can change the game – give kids the a winning chance. Isaiah says he wants a family with other kids and pets.

“I really want brothers who are older than me and I want dogs, five dogs. Want a sister younger than me.”

Someday, Isaiah hopes to teach others to play baseball – or maybe serve his community.

“I might be a police officer but i’m probably going to be a baseball coach. I know how to play and I’m good.”

But before he leads a team, he needs to be recruited – by a loving, forever family who provide a place to call home.

If you’d like more information on Isaiah, or any of the other kids in need of adoption, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

