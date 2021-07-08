United Way of Greater Topeka celebrates $1.8M raised in pandemic-year campaign

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Area businesses and individuals came up big for the United Way of Greater Topeka.

The organization held a virtual campaign celebration Thursday. CEO Jessica Lehnherr and campaign chair John Fager of Core First bank announced the 2020 annual fundraising campaign brought in $1,853,910.29.

Despite the pandemic, Lehnherr said more than 95 percent of their corporate partners still held workplace campaigns last year. Many shifted to virtual activities to engage employees who were working from home.

“Raising funds in the middle of a pandemic is incredibly difficult,” Lehnherr said. “We know we had many companies and individuals who were going through furloughs, who were laid off and not able to go to work, but yet our community still came out, showed up, and contributed donations to help support the greater community, helping us advance education, financial stability, and basic needs for so many individuals in our community. It was an incredible success to even raise $1.8 million and we couldn’t be more thankful.

Lehnherr said a successful campaign is important to the community.

“Our community needs are higher than they’ve ever been in quite a long time, given the pandemic and all the hardships that occurred,” Lehnherr said. “Our community came forward as usual just when we needed it the most.”

UWGT also recognized efforts of outstanding businesses and volunteers, including Capitol Federal, Hill’s, Security Benefit, Tonya Barta of Farmer’s State Bank in Holton, and Marie Carter with Topeka Public Schools.

