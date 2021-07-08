Two in custody after stolen car located in south Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were arrested after police stopped a stolen car Thursday morning in south Topeka, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 8 a.m. in the 3800 block of S.W. Topeka Boulevard when officers spotted a stolen vehicle that was being driven in that area.

Police spokeswoman Gretchen Spiker said officers conducted a traffic stop and two people were taken into custody at the scene.

A short time later, several police units and an animal control officer were on the northeast side of the Travelers Inn motel, 3846 S.W. Topeka Blvd.

A couple of dogs appeared to have been taken from one of the motel units to a waiting Animal Control truck around 9 a.m.

The incident in which police units and an animal control officer were on the northeast side of the motel was believed to be unrelated to the earlier car stop.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

