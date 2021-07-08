Advertisement

TPD K9 used to catch man burglarizing multiple vehicles

David Allen Thomas, 39, was arrested Thursday, July 8th after police say multiple vehicles were vandalized at a Topeka dealership.(Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested after he was caught burglarizing vehicles at Ed Bozarth on Thursday morning.

The Topeka Police Department says on Thursday, July 8, around 3:45 a.m., it arrested David A. Thomas, 39, of Topeka, after it responded to Ed Bozarth at 3731 SW Topeka Blvd. after it received reports of someone burglarizing multiple vehicles.

According to TPD, responding officers found Thomas walking in the parking lot and he matched the description of the suspect. It said the suspect was caught by a TPD K9.

As a result of the investigation, TPD said Thomas was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for two counts of burglary, two counts of theft over $1,500 of a motor vehicle and two counts of interference with a law enforcement officer.

