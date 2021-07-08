Advertisement

Topeka youth summer camp identified as COVID exposure location

The Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment's July 7, 2021 update showed 45 active COVID...
The Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment's July 7, 2021 update showed 45 active COVID clusters in Kansas.(KDHE)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A youth summer camp program at a Topeka church has been identified as a COVID exposure location.

The Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment’s weekly COVID cluster report shows Christ the King Summer Camp and Early Education Center has seen nine cases over the past 14 days.

It’s among four camps listed as exposure locations. The others are AGK Ministry Camp in Maize; Moana Camp in Overland Park; and West Central Christian Service Camp in the Johnson County town of Missouri.

13 NEWS reached out to Christ the King about the cases Wednesday evening, and has not yet received a reply.

KDHE reports 45 active clusters this week. The greatest number of those - 11 - are in long-term care facilities, while 10 are at private businesses and eight at in camps. Eight of those clusters are considered exposure locations, defined as those with five or more cases over the past 14 days.

In addition to the camps, other exposure locations this week are at the Dickinson County Jail, Wyandotte County Jail, Salina sanitation/trash services, and Morningstar Care Homes of Fredonia.

Overall, KDHE’s Wednesday update showed 1,071 new cases, 7 deaths, and 51 new hospitalizations since their update Friday, July 2. Their report also shows 86 variant cases confirmed the week of June 27. Of those, 79 were the Delta variant.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died in an accident Tuesday afternoon at 53rd & SE Stubbs Rd.
SE Shawnee Co. intersection closed for fatal accident
Daisha Corrina Butler was arrested Sunday, July, 4, 2021 in connection to the shooting of a...
Teen victim in July 3rd shooting dies, suspect faces murder charge
Karen Davis was charged for criminal sodomy of a child.
Sabetha woman charged for criminal sodomy of a child
A 17-year-old girl who was shot Saturday in Central Topeka, has died from her injuries.
“She was just full of life,” mother of teen victim who died in weekend shooting says
Apartment ‘firework battle’ leaves residents concerned for property, safety
Apartment ‘firework battle’ leaves residents concerned for property, safety

Latest News

1 Million Cups in MHK returned to in-person presentations
1 Million Cups provides face-to-face connections, feedback for entrepreneurs
This construction site in Kanza Park in Topeka has been idle for the last three to four months....
Construction site at Kanza Park sparks questions from Topeka city council
This construction site in Kanza Park in Topeka has been idle for the last three to four months....
Construction site at Kanza Park sparks questions from Topeka city council
Be SMART Topeka partnered with USD 501 to hand out gun locks.
Local volunteers urging gun owners to Be SMART