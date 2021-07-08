Topeka youth summer camp identified as COVID exposure location

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A youth summer camp program at a Topeka church has been identified as a COVID exposure location.

The Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment’s weekly COVID cluster report shows Christ the King Summer Camp and Early Education Center has seen nine cases over the past 14 days.

It’s among four camps listed as exposure locations. The others are AGK Ministry Camp in Maize; Moana Camp in Overland Park; and West Central Christian Service Camp in the Johnson County town of Missouri.

13 NEWS reached out to Christ the King about the cases Wednesday evening, and has not yet received a reply.

KDHE reports 45 active clusters this week. The greatest number of those - 11 - are in long-term care facilities, while 10 are at private businesses and eight at in camps. Eight of those clusters are considered exposure locations, defined as those with five or more cases over the past 14 days.

In addition to the camps, other exposure locations this week are at the Dickinson County Jail, Wyandotte County Jail, Salina sanitation/trash services, and Morningstar Care Homes of Fredonia.

Overall, KDHE’s Wednesday update showed 1,071 new cases, 7 deaths, and 51 new hospitalizations since their update Friday, July 2. Their report also shows 86 variant cases confirmed the week of June 27. Of those, 79 were the Delta variant.

