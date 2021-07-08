Advertisement

Topeka traffic stop leads to short chase along I-70

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Traffic along the MacVicar on-ramp to I-70 is backed up after a vehicle attempted to initiate a police chase on Thursday afternoon.

Shawnee County Dispatch has confirmed that a driver undergoing a traffic stop by a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper took off and initiated a chase. However, the car did not get far as it proceeded into a grassy area nearby.

The driver has been taken into custody by KHP, however, the identity of the suspect has not been released yet.

This is a developing story.

