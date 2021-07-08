Topeka man jailed after firing gun into air while intoxicated

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after he shot a gun into the air while intoxicated.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says Elias R. Yazzie, 21, of Topeka, is in custody and faces multiple charges, including possession of a firearm under the influence and battery on a law enforcement officer, after an incident in an area of SW Topeka Blvd. early Thursday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, July 8, just after 2 a.m., deputies responded to an area of Topeka Blvd. with reports of a man firing a gun into the air. Upon arrival, it said a deputy found Yazzie intoxicated and with a loaded firearm in his pants. It said he was placed in custody and the firearm was seized.

The Sheriff’s Office said Yazzie was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on multiple warrants as well as possession of a firearm while under the influence, interference with law enforcement, battery on a law enforcement officer, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

The incident is still under investigation.

