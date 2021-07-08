Topeka Cello Collective presents ‘Rockin’ the Jayhawk IV’

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 40 student cello players, along with several other musicians, filled the stage of the Jayhawk Theatre on Wednesday night as they presented an evening of rock ‘n’ roll music.

A lively crowd estimated by officials at around 300 people turned out for the event, which featured youthful members of the Topeka Cello Collective, under the direction of Erinn Renyer.

The event filled the lower level of the historic theatre, located at 720 S.W. Jackson in downtown Topeka.

Dozens of people lined up outside the Jayhawk Theatre for admission more than a half-hour before the 7 p.m. showtime.

The lively crowd cheered the musicians as they played songs that ranged from Chuck Berry’s “Johnny B. Goode” to the Rolling Stones’ “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” to the Village People’s “Y.M.C.A.” to Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” to “Uptown Funk” made popular by Bruno Mars.

In addition to more than three dozen cellos, the concert featured electric guitar; electric bass; keyboards; drums; and a brass combo.

