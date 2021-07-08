Thursday Night Forecast: Hot Friday Then Late Storms

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Heat will be the big weather story tomorrow with rain this weekend. Heat indices will be in the triple digits Friday with highs in the 80s possibly stuck in the 70s over the weekend.

The latest on our rain especially for those areas (which were a lot) that missed out on meaningful rainfall yesterday are as follows: Rain will be likely at some point across all of northeast Kansas this weekend. Increasing through the overnight periods of Friday night with Saturday having the higher risk for a washout with more hit and miss showers on Sunday. The specific details are subject to change so make sure to check back.

There will be a severe weather risk as well for areas north of I-70 Friday night and for areas south of I-70 Saturday. Highest risk will be wind but we will be (as always) monitoring all hazards including hail and even an isolated tornado. Flooding will also be a factor as well in some areas.

8 Day (WIBW)

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the upper 60s-low 70s. Winds S around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Hot and humid. Highs in the 90s with triple digits possible from Manhattan to the west. Heat indices for most of northeast Kansas will range anywhere from 97-105. Winds S 15-25 mph.

There may be some storms that start to move into northern Kansas from Nebraska and Iowa between 6-10pm with a better chance for most spots to receive storms after 10pm where storms will continue to progress southward through the overnight period. Be weather aware for severe weather potential during this time.

Saturday will be cooler in the 80s. There are indications of a possible break in the rain in the morning hours before another round develops in the afternoon. Other models have continuous rain for much of the day with just the difference of intensity and when the heaviest rain will fall. By Sunday, temperatures will be cooler across the area and combine that with scattered rain showers continuing highs have a better chance of remaining in the 70s for highs. Highest chance for rain will be along and east of HWY 75 on Sunday closer to an upper level low that will be developing in Iowa but this will need to be fine-tuned as we get closer.

Next week will start out dry before a chance for rain may return as early as Wednesday morning with a better chance Wednesday night into Thursday.

Taking Action:

Heat will be the main concern today and tomorrow, make sure you’re drinking plenty of water and staying safe. Severe storms are possible as early as 6pm Friday evening near the Nebraska border with a better chance of showers/storms developing through the overnight periods of Friday night. This will be the highest potential for severe weather, check back tomorrow for updates. Rain will be likely this weekend. It will not be a wash-out the entire weekend but confidence continues to increase the rain will be heavier Saturday vs Sunday. Have a Plan B for indoor activities both days but if you are wanting to make outdoor plans, Saturday morning and Sunday are the best time frames to do it (no guarantees though). Saturday afternoon has the highest chance for widespread heavy rain.

Conditional risk for storms 6pm-11pm where all hazards are possible (hail, wind, tornado). The rest of the night, wind will be the primary threat. (SPC/WIBW)

Hail/wind threat with storms anytime Saturday into Saturday night. Highest potential though will be Saturday afternoon. (SPC/WIBW)

Severe Thunderstorm Risks Factors (SPC/WIBW)

