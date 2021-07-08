Pipeline rupture causes large fuel spill at Forbes Field

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Dept. says a “large amount of jet fuel” spilled onto the ground late Thursday afternoon at Topeka Regional Airport.

TFD says their Hazmat unit was called to Forbes Field around 5:17 p.m. Thursday.

MTAA Director Eric Johnson said the spill was caused by a pipeline rupture during a transfer of fuel to the “fuel farm” operated by Million Air.

Million Air is located at 740 SE Airport Dr.

Shawnee Heights Fire, Topeka Fire, Shawnee Co. Emergency Management, and the 190th Fire Dept. were all called to the scene.

It is unclear how much fuel spilled at this time.

This is a developing story. 13 NEWS has a crew on scene and will update as more information becomes available.

