Advertisement

Study: 5 undervaccinated clusters put entire United States at risk

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Health officials are concerned areas with low vaccination rates could become breeding grounds for new COVID-19 variants that could be resistant to vaccines.

New data analysis by researchers at Georgetown University identifies 30 clusters across the nation with low vaccination rates and large populations, but five are of particular concern.

Those clusters make up parts of eight states that stretch from Georgia in the east to Texas in the west and north into Missouri.

The clusters also include parts of Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Tennessee.

Most of these states are seeing rises in COVID-19 cases.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc. contributed to this report.

Most Read

Aneis Brown
Affidavit: Topeka 2-year-old found gun in father’s backpack, shot himself
FILE
Gun Garage death being investigated as suicide
Dejuan Yelverton
Affidavit: gun used to shoot 13-year-old was left unattended on top of a refrigerator
One person died in an accident Tuesday afternoon at 53rd & SE Stubbs Rd.
Shawnee Co. fatality crash victim identified
Elijah Radcliff
TPD asking for help locating recent armed robbery suspect

Latest News

FILE
Housing policy changes needed to prevent mass evictions
FILE- In this Feb. 20, 2019 file photo, Afghans return to Afghanistan at the Islam Qala border...
Reports: Taliban seize key Afghan border crossing with Iran
During a moment of silence Wednesday, rescue workers stood at solemn attention and clergy...
Recovery workers pledge to press forward in condo collapse
Police said Samantha Russell was taken to the hospital on Tuesday, July 7, 2021, following a...
Husband of pregnant woman who died in crash thankful for community support
Over a year after a jury concluded Michael Avenatti tried to extort millions of dollars from...
Michael Avenatti faces sentencing in Nike extortion scheme