Stolen motorcycle leads to arrest of Scranton man

Scott Kemble
Scott Kemble(Osage Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SCRANTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Scranton man is behind bars after a stolen motorcycle was found on his property.

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says Scott L. Kemble, 50, was arrested by investigators and the Scranton Police Department after an investigation regarding a stolen motorcycle.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, July 7, investigators found a stolen motorcycle near Kemble’s residence. Kemble was arrested and taken into custody without incident. It said he is being held in the Osage Co. Jail for burglary, theft and forgary.

