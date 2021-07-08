Stolen motorcycle leads to arrest of Scranton man

SCRANTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Scranton man is behind bars after a stolen motorcycle was found on his property.

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says Scott L. Kemble, 50, was arrested by investigators and the Scranton Police Department after an investigation regarding a stolen motorcycle.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, July 7, investigators found a stolen motorcycle near Kemble’s residence. Kemble was arrested and taken into custody without incident. It said he is being held in the Osage Co. Jail for burglary, theft and forgary.

