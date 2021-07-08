Shawnee Co. law enforcement agencies look to improve relationship with communities

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County law enforcement agencies are looking to improve their relationships with the surrounding communities by hosting training sessions regarding police stops.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says it has teamed up with the Strategic Leadership Academy Police Community Taskforce, Washburn University Police Department, Topeka Police Department and the District Attorney’s Office of the 3rd Judicial District to bring excellent training for police and resident engagements, or police stops. It said the training will be held at the following locations:

July 8th @ 6:30 pm - Crestview Community Center, 4801 SW Shunga Drive

July 24th @9 am - Washburn University, 1700 SW College, Petro Room 220

August 5th and August 19th TBD

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the effort is meant to provide solutions to police-community relationship issues that have dominated the media and communities over the last year. It said the training will highlight important issues related to police and resident engagements. It said it hopes by providing the training that Topekans will have a better understanding of the purpose and protocols followed by law enforcement officials. Additionally, it said it would like to encourage residents to give feedback regarding police stops, specifically at the local level.

While questions and comments will be encouraged, the Sheriff’s Office said the training environment is not an appropriate place to discuss specific individual concerns regarding law enforcement, as that would rob others of their chance to benefit from the training. It said questions related to specific events should be addressed by contacting that main law enforcement agency and raising the concern there. It said the goal is to create a better police-community relationship and address engagements in the local area by residents. Therefore, it said the forum would also not be the best place to discuss the procedures and actions of other agencies.

