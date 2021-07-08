Sen. Marshall leads bill to protect nation’s power infrastructure

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall has joined his colleagues in an attempt to protect the nation’s power infrastructure from entities like China.

Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he has joined his colleagues to announce the introduction of the Protect American Power Infrastructure Act to prohibit bulk-power equipment owned by, operated by or associated with a foreign adversary from providing power to the defense of the nation’s critical electric infrastructure.

“Our energy infrastructure must be safe, secure, and resilient to provide affordable power to the American people,” said Senator Marshall. “Leaving U.S. energy infrastructure exposed to potential threats from China and other foreign countries is unacceptable and presents a grave risk to our national security.”

In 2020, Sen. Marshall said former President Trump issued an executive order to reduce the risks that entities associated with China pose to the nation’s bulk-power system. He said the Protect American Power Infrastructure Act codifies important components of Trump’s executive order after President Biden revoked it earlier in 2021.

According to Marshall, the Protect American Power Infrastructure Act is being led by himself, Sens. Rick Scott (FL), Marco Rubio (FL), and Tom Cotton (AR). He said the legislation would do the following:

Prohibit suppliers of power to American defense critical electric infrastructure from using equipment owned, controlled, operated or influenced by, or otherwise connected to, a foreign adversary.

Provide the Secretary of Energy the authority to pre-approve energy vendors and equipment which are deemed secure.

Require the Secretary of Energy to identify existing bulk-power systems, which pose an undue risk on the security or resiliency of the critical electric infrastructure in the United States, and to improve the resiliency of those systems.

Create a process within the federal government for sharing information about infrastructure vulnerabilities and management practices to improve the procurement of secure energy equipment.

For more information about the proposed legislation, click HERE.

