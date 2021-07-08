Red, White & Blue BBQ Competition and Festival comes to Topeka in 2022

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Stormont Vail Events Center will hold its first annual barbecue competition and festival in 2022 and is accepting team registrations now.

The Stormont Vail Events Center says it will host its inaugural Red, White & Blue BBQ Competition and Festival. It said the two-day event will be held on April 29 and 30, 2022. It said the community get-together will showcase the teams of the competition and include live music, craft vendors, food, drinks, children’s activities and other entertainment options.

According to the Events Center, the Competition is a Kansas City BBQ Society sanctioned competition and counts as a qualifying event for the American Royal World Series of Barbecue and the Jack Daniels World Championship in 2022.

“We have seen first-hand how well-received food festivals are here in Topeka, and we look forward to bringing back a huge fan favorite,” said Allie Geist, District Marketing Director at Stormont Vail Events Center. “An event like this, particularly one with such a large prize purse, will attract teams and attendees from all over Northeast Kansas.”

The Events Center said the teams will be judged on chicken, ribs, pork and brisket. Teams will compete for a total prize money purse of $20,000.

According to the Events Center, it is currently accepting Team Registrations with an early bid price of $175 per team. To register, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.