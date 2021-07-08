Premeditated murder charges filed in 17-year-olds death

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County District Attorney has filed premeditated murder charges against the woman who shot and killed a 17-year-old last week in Topeka.

Daisha Butler, 21, is charged with Premeditated Murder in the First Degree and remains in custody on a $1,000,000 bond. She has a conferencing hearing set for 2:30 p.m. on July 15.

Topeka Police responded to the shooting around 10:30 p.m. on July 3 outside a home at 1104 SW Clay St.

Officers found Nevaeh Martinez, 17, with a gunshot wound in the back of her head. She was taken to a local hospital, where she was removed from life support and died the next day.

Butler was arrested on July 4. The Topeka Police Department is handling the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.