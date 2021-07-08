Advertisement

Premeditated murder charges filed in 17-year-olds death

Daisha Corrina Butler was arrested Sunday, July, 4, 2021 in connection to the shooting of a...
Daisha Corrina Butler was arrested Sunday, July, 4, 2021 in connection to the shooting of a woman in the 1100 block of Clay in Topeka(Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County District Attorney has filed premeditated murder charges against the woman who shot and killed a 17-year-old last week in Topeka.

Daisha Butler, 21, is charged with Premeditated Murder in the First Degree and remains in custody on a $1,000,000 bond. She has a conferencing hearing set for 2:30 p.m. on July 15.

Topeka Police responded to the shooting around 10:30 p.m. on July 3 outside a home at 1104 SW Clay St.

Officers found Nevaeh Martinez, 17, with a gunshot wound in the back of her head. She was taken to a local hospital, where she was removed from life support and died the next day.

Butler was arrested on July 4. The Topeka Police Department is handling the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aneis Brown
Affidavit: Topeka 2-year-old found gun in father’s backpack, shot himself
FILE
Gun Garage death being investigated as suicide
Dejuan Yelverton
Affidavit: gun used to shoot 13-year-old was left unattended on top of a refrigerator
One person died in an accident Tuesday afternoon at 53rd & SE Stubbs Rd.
Shawnee Co. fatality crash victim identified
Elijah Radcliff
TPD asking for help locating recent armed robbery suspect

Latest News

13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 7-8-21
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 7-8-21
More than 40 student cello players, along with several other musicians, filled the stage of the...
Topeka Cello Collective presents ‘Rockin’ the Jayhawk IV’
A Junction City woman was injured late Wednesday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Marshall...
Junction City woman injured Wednesday in one-vehicle crash
Uneven distribution of rain
Getting hotter