Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office searches for information about Highway 24 shooting

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office is looking for information about a shooting along Highway 24 just west of Wamego.

On Sunday, July 4, just after 12 a.m., the Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office says it received a 911 phone call regarding shots being fired into an occupied vehicle on Highway 24 near Bluebird Rd., just west of Wamego. It said deputies arrived on the scene and found several individuals were in a silver Dodge Ram pick-up truck who were uninjured. It said the suspect vehicle is believed to have continued westbound on Highway 24.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, this is an active investigation and detectives are looking for help location those responsible for the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting should call Captain Darrin Stewart at the Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office at 785-457-3353 or leave an anonymous tip at www.ptsheriff.com.

