Police chase leads to discovery of methamphetamine in Osage Co.

Daniel Jones, 47, of Quenemo.
Daniel Jones, 47, of Quenemo.(Osage Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCRANTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A police chase in Osage Co. on Wednesday ended after a K9 found methamphetamine in a Quenemo man’s car.

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says Daniel W. Jones, 47, of Quenemo, is behind bars after he was involved in a vehicle pursuit near Scranton.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, on July 7, just after 1 p.m., a deputy was involved in a police chase near Scranton. It said the pursuit traveled through several rural roads before it entered the City of Scranton. Jones eventually stopped within the city. It said a K9 was deployed and drugs were found during the stop.

The Sheriff’s Office said Jones was taken into custody and transported to the Osage Co. Jail for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal damage to property, reckless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude, driving while revoked and driving while a habitual violater.

