Osage Co. deputy has close call on Kansas highway

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MELVERN, Kan. (WIBW) - An Osage County Deputy had a close call on a Kansas highway near Melvern.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office says in a Facebook post that deputies had a close call on Interstate-35 around mile marker 160, near the Melvern exit.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle refused to move over, as required by Kansas law, for the emergency vehicles as a deputy was on a traffic stop with their emergency lights activated.

The Sheriff’s Office said the deputy had just returned to his vehicle and shut his door about two seconds before his patrol vehicle was sideswiped by the truck.

