More than 6,000 Kansans expected to compete at this year’s Sunflower State Games

By Marleah Campbell
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 6,000 Kansans are set to take part in this year’s Sunflower State Games.

“We are looking in great shape as far as registration numbers go,” Cassie Criger, executive director of the Games, said. “Our mission is to bring an Olympic-style festivity to all ages and all skill levels.”

Athletes will compete in 43 events at 20 venues across the Capital City this weekend and next.

“There’s gonna be some really good competition this year, and also we’ve got our sports that are just fun like miniature golf and cornhole,” Criger said.

The games are for everyone. Competitors from ages five to 99 will participate in everything from basketball to fishing, team paintball and axe throwing.

The Games kick off Friday with a free-to-attend Cauldron Fest and Tailgate Party from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Hummer Sports Park. The cauldron will be lit around 6:00 p.m.

“We’ll have inflatables, we’re going to have face painting and balloons, there will be a couple food trucks out here,” Crirger said.

It’s a team effort from the lighting of the torch to the final event. More than 700 volunteers will help out this year.

“The goal is just to get people to come out and be active and get their body moving again,” Criger said. “Especially coming out of the COVID year, everybody is ready to come back out and start competing.”

The registration deadline for next weekend’s events is Friday, July 9.

