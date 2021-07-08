Money wasn’t the only cause for the Frito-Lay Strike

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Although the workers told 13 NEWS they’d appreciate a raise, there are other things on their list pushing them to stay on strike.

Workers striking outside Frito Lay says forced overtime is part of what’s forced them to the picket line.

“We want time with our families and we want better management that is actually what we are really fighting for and it seems like they don’t want to give that to us so that is our last option and they never saw this coming in so many years but it’s happening now and we’re going forward with it,” said employee, Ester Manning.

Ester Manning has children and says after five years with the company, she feels the corporation doesn’t prioritize families.

“I have a set of twins and I’m sure there are plenty of us that have children and one statement that my son once said is “Momma do you bosses know you have kids?” and I said Bubba I’m sure they do know but they don’t care and it was so hearting breaking telling my 9-year-old that my bosses don’t care,” she said.

Ester said it’s why she and many others are taking a stand.

“So if I fight now, I know I will get to see them more I know I’ll go to their games, I know I will make their school practices, I’ll make everything if I fight now. So that is why I am here and I’m not going to stop,” Manning said.

Wages also are a concern.

Lawrence Clark says he’s worked the third shift for more than 25 years.

Many companies pay a premium to reward those on the odd overnight hours, but he says the difference between him and first shift workers is 15 cents.

“The company has neglected to talk about it, and we know the third shift is from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. and it’s hard on the body and its hard on peoples families and just for a 15 cent increase from someone in a first shift that’s not much to have someone come work for your company,” said Clark.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.