Advertisement

Local law enforcement continue community relation discussions

(Phil Anderson)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local law enforcement agencies continue conversations in hopes of providing solutions to police-community relations.

The Strategic Leadership Academy Police Community Taskforce, Topeka Police Dept., Washburn University Police, Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office and the Shawnee CO. DA Office are coming together to train the community on what they do and why.

Thursday night’s discussions will be how law enforcement goes about handling a police stop after pulling a vehicle over.

The meeting will start at 6:30 at Crestview Community Center at 4801 SW Shunga Drive.

The Sheriff’s Office said in a statement earlier this week that this is a great effort to provide solutions to some of the issues of the police-community relations that have dominated the media and communities over the last 18 months.

Also, it gives people the chance to share their concerns and give feedback regarding police stops, specifically at the local level.

We’ll have more on the engagement opportunity tonight on 13 News at 10.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aneis Brown
Affidavit: Topeka 2-year-old found gun in father’s backpack, shot himself
FILE
Gun Garage death being investigated as suicide
Dejuan Yelverton
Affidavit: gun used to shoot 13-year-old was left unattended on top of a refrigerator
Police said Samantha Russell was taken to the hospital on Tuesday, July 7, 2021, following a...
Doctors deliver baby after pregnant woman killed in west Wichita crash
One person died in an accident Tuesday afternoon at 53rd & SE Stubbs Rd.
Shawnee Co. fatality crash victim identified

Latest News

Live at Five
FILE
Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office searches for information about Highway 24 shooting
FILE - A prolonged cold snap has revealed weakness in the Texas power grid Feb. 2021.
KCC approves first plan for utility company recovery after Feb. severe weather
A $5,000 reward is offered by the KBI for information that leads to a discovery in the case of...
KBI, Facebook Group offer rewards for information that leads to remains of missing Linwood man