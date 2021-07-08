Local law enforcement continue community relation discussions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local law enforcement agencies continue conversations in hopes of providing solutions to police-community relations.

The Strategic Leadership Academy Police Community Taskforce, Topeka Police Dept., Washburn University Police, Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office and the Shawnee CO. DA Office are coming together to train the community on what they do and why.

Thursday night’s discussions will be how law enforcement goes about handling a police stop after pulling a vehicle over.

The meeting will start at 6:30 at Crestview Community Center at 4801 SW Shunga Drive.

The Sheriff’s Office said in a statement earlier this week that this is a great effort to provide solutions to some of the issues of the police-community relations that have dominated the media and communities over the last 18 months.

Also, it gives people the chance to share their concerns and give feedback regarding police stops, specifically at the local level.

