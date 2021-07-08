Advertisement

Key lawmaker in Kansas redistricting won’t run for Congress

(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — The chairman of the Kansas House Redistricting Committee is running for reelection to his legislative seat next year after considering a run for Congress.

State Rep. Chris Croft, an Overland Park Republican, filed the necessary paperwork this week with the Kansas secretary of state’s office to seek another two-year term in the Kansas House.

He said Thursday that he decided to seek reelection to the Legislature based on where he believes he can make the most difference.

Croft met in March with the National Republican Congressional Committee’s chairman and said he was considering a run for the GOP nomination in the Kansas City-area 3rd Congressional District. The seat is held by the only Democrat in the state’s congressional delegation, U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids.

Croft will have a key role when the Legislature redraws political boundaries next year to reflect shifts in population over the past 10 years.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aneis Brown
Affidavit: Topeka 2-year-old found gun in father’s backpack, shot himself
FILE
Gun Garage death being investigated as suicide
Dejuan Yelverton
Affidavit: gun used to shoot 13-year-old was left unattended on top of a refrigerator
Police said Samantha Russell was taken to the hospital on Tuesday, July 7, 2021, following a...
Doctors deliver baby after pregnant woman killed in west Wichita crash
One person died in an accident Tuesday afternoon at 53rd & SE Stubbs Rd.
Shawnee Co. fatality crash victim identified

Latest News

Kansas man skips sentencing for debt selling scam
Live at Five
Local law enforcement continue community relation discussions
FILE
Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office searches for information about Highway 24 shooting