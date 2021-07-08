KCC approves first plan for utility company recovery after Feb. severe weather

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The first plan to help utility companies recover from the February cold snap has been approved by the Kansas Corporation Commission for American Energies Gas Service.

The Kansas Corporation Commission says on Thursday it issued the first of several utility-specific orders that address customer payment of deferred energy costs related to the cold snap in February of 2021. On Feb. 15, it said it ordered regulated utilities to do everything in their power to continue to provide power and natural gas services to customers despite the skyrocket of natural gas prices. It said utilities were instructed to defer any extraordinary costs and then propose a plan to recoup the changes over time to reduce the financial impact on customers. It said each plan will require its approval.

According to the KCC, the first of the payment plans to be considered was submitted by American Energies Gas Service and approved on Thursday morning, July 8. It said the company, which supplies gas to over 200 customers in Harvey, McPherson and Marion counties, reported $317,914 in extraordinary costs related to the weather event. For context, it said that is more than the utility typically collects in annual revenues from customer billing. Under the plan, it said customers have the choice to make a monthly payment over a 5-year period or make a lump sum payment. If a customer chooses to make a lump sum payment, it said they will avoid the monthly carrying charges over 60 months. It said the payment amounts are based on individual usage during February 2021.

The KCC said in light of ongoing investigations into the higher than normal prices, provisions will be included in each payment plan to protect ratepayer interests while allowing utilities to begin to recoup service costs.

“These investigations take time, and we don’t know when they will be completed. In the event there is a finding that the market price was unjust or the result of market manipulation, we make it crystal clear to utilities in these agreements that those proceeds will go back to the individual customers that are paying their bills today,” said Justin Grady, KCC Chief of Revenue Requirements, Cost of Service, and Finance.

According to the Commission, an agreement on a plan proposed by the City of Eskridge is pending while plans submitted by Southern Pioneer, Black Hills Energy and Evergy are still being evaluated by KCC staff. It said Atmos, Empire and Kansas Gas Service have yet to file plans.

