KBI, Facebook Group offer rewards for information that leads to remains of missing Linwood man

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and a Facebook Group are offering rewards that total $30,000 for information that leads to the discovery of a man that has been missing for 33 years.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says on April 16, 1988, Harold and Alberta Leach of Linwood, reported the disappearance of their son Randy Leach, to the Leavenworth Co. Sheriff’s Department. It said an investigation found that Leach was last seen in the early morning hours of April 16, 1988, at a high school pre-graduation party in a rural area of the county. It said he had driven to the party in his mother’s gray 1985 Dodge 600 4-door sedan with license plate number LVJ8721. During the investigation, it said no one was found who saw Leach or his vehicle leave the party. Thirty-three years later, it said neither Leach or the vehicle have been found.

According to the KBI, the investigation found enough evidence to believe that Leach was the victim of foul play.

The KBI said a Governor’s Reward is being offered of $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for the crime.

According to the Facebook Group, In Search of Randy Leach, a $25,000 reward is being offered by the owners of a GoFundMe for information that leads to the recovery of Leach and the vehicle.

In the GoFundMe, Alberta Leach says she and her late husband have “searched through cornfields, dug under trees in remote areas, hired cadaver dog teams, searched the Kansas River, walked creek banks and ponds, driven to Idaho on a lead, used sonar equipment, radar equipment,” and used many other tools to find their son.

The family has also started a petition that urges Governor Laura Kelly to renew an investigation into Randy’s case. To see the petition, click HERE. The petition calls for the Kansas Governor to assign an out-of-state special master to establish a cold case task force.

A website dedicated to the search of Randy Leach says that a Facebook page dedicated to him was hacked on Feb. 27, 2021. An update from July 7 said Alberta Leach is still working to regain control of the page. The page also indicates that Randy’s father, Harold, died on Jan. 28, 2021, without ever knowing what happened to his son.

If you or anyone you know has information about what may have happened to Randy Leach, please call the Salina Police Department or Kansas Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-KS-CRIME.

