K-State seventh, KU last in Big 12 Football Preseason Poll

(WIBW) - Less than two months away from the college football season, the Big 12 released its preseason rankings Thursday — and both KU and K-State are in the bottom half.

Media members picked the Wildcats, 4-6 last season, to finish seventh with 163 points.

The Jayhawks enter the Lance Leipold era picked last in the league with 39 points. KU wrapped up its final season under Les Miles 0-9 in 2020.

Oklahoma is picked to win the Big 12 for the sixth-straight season. The reigning champs received 35 of 39 first-place votes.

Iowa State, last year’s runner-up, earned the other four first-place votes for second place.

Oklahoma State (35): 386 Iowa State (4): 351 Texas: 273 Oklahoma State: 266 TCU: 255 West Virginia: 185 Kansas State: 163 Baylor: 124 Texas Tech: 103 Kansas: 39

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.