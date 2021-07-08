Advertisement

K-State seventh, KU last in Big 12 Football Preseason Poll

Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson (10) passes to a teammate during the first half of an...
Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson (10) passes to a teammate during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State in Manhattan, Kan., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)(WIBW)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(WIBW) - Less than two months away from the college football season, the Big 12 released its preseason rankings Thursday — and both KU and K-State are in the bottom half.

Media members picked the Wildcats, 4-6 last season, to finish seventh with 163 points.

The Jayhawks enter the Lance Leipold era picked last in the league with 39 points. KU wrapped up its final season under Les Miles 0-9 in 2020.

Oklahoma is picked to win the Big 12 for the sixth-straight season. The reigning champs received 35 of 39 first-place votes.

Iowa State, last year’s runner-up, earned the other four first-place votes for second place.

  1. Oklahoma State (35): 386
  2. Iowa State (4): 351
  3. Texas: 273
  4. Oklahoma State: 266
  5. TCU: 255
  6. West Virginia: 185
  7. Kansas State: 163
  8. Baylor: 124
  9. Texas Tech: 103
  10. Kansas: 39

