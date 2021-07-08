Advertisement

Junction City woman injured Wednesday in one-vehicle crash

A Junction City woman was injured late Wednesday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Marshall...
A Junction City woman was injured late Wednesday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Marshall County, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANDOLPH, Kan. (WIBW) - A Junction City woman was injured late Wednesday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Marshall County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 11:30 a.m. on US-77 highway, about 10 miles north of Randolph.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 2016 Nissan Rogue was southbound on US-77 when the driver lost control of the sport utility vehicle, which entered the eastbound ditch, struck an embankment and came to rest facing south on the highway’s shoulder.

The driver, Zelayha Vincent, 21, of Junction City, was transported to Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan with injuries that weren’t believed to be serious.

The patrol said Vincent, who was alone in the vehicle, was wearing her seat belt.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aneis Brown
Affidavit: Topeka 2-year-old found gun in father’s backpack, shot himself
FILE
Gun Garage death being investigated as suicide
Dejuan Yelverton
Affidavit: gun used to shoot 13-year-old was left unattended on top of a refrigerator
One person died in an accident Tuesday afternoon at 53rd & SE Stubbs Rd.
Shawnee Co. fatality crash victim identified
Elijah Radcliff
TPD asking for help locating recent armed robbery suspect

Latest News

More than 40 student cello players, along with several other musicians, filled the stage of the...
Topeka Cello Collective presents ‘Rockin the Jayhawk IV’
13 News This Morning At 6AM
Uneven distribution of rain
Getting hotter
Stuff the Bus