Junction City woman injured Wednesday in one-vehicle crash

RANDOLPH, Kan. (WIBW) - A Junction City woman was injured late Wednesday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Marshall County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 11:30 a.m. on US-77 highway, about 10 miles north of Randolph.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 2016 Nissan Rogue was southbound on US-77 when the driver lost control of the sport utility vehicle, which entered the eastbound ditch, struck an embankment and came to rest facing south on the highway’s shoulder.

The driver, Zelayha Vincent, 21, of Junction City, was transported to Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan with injuries that weren’t believed to be serious.

The patrol said Vincent, who was alone in the vehicle, was wearing her seat belt.

