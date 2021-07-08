Housing policy changes needed to prevent mass evictions

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A professor at the University of Kansas is calling for key policy changes to keep housing affordable and prevent mass evictions.

The University of Kansas says with real estate prices soaring nationwide and a wave of evictions soon possible due to the end of COVID-19 pandemic protections, a professor and housing expert says three key changes in housing policy are needed to make sure housing stays affordable and available to Kansans with low incomes.

KU said Kirk McClure, professor emeritus of public affairs and administration at KU, was invited by the journal Housing Policy Debate to provide recommendations to the secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development. It said McClure offered the following suggestions:

Expanding the Housing Choice Voucher Program

Redesigning the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit Program

Giving the Department of Housing and Urban Development oversight of the LIHTC program.

According to McClure, more help is needed for renters to avoid eviction and prevent middle- and low-income renters from being priced out of the market.

“About one in seven renters are believed to be behind in their rent. In most housing markets, we have enough units. As a result, a shortage of housing is not the cause of the housing affordability problem,” McClure said. “The problem is that we have so many renters who have such low, and often very unstable, income that almost any housing is unaffordable to them. Expanding rental assistance programs is what is needed now to prevent a huge wave of evictions.”

McClure said the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit Program is the nation’s largest affordable housing production program but needs change as well.

“It tends to serve the least worst off of the poor and does little to promote movement of poor households to high-opportunity integrated neighborhoods,” he said of LIHTC. “With skillful application of rental assistance and better program administration, the LIHTC program could better serve the nation’s housing goals.”

According to KU, Housing Policy Debate is the nation’s leading housing policy publication. With each new presidential administration, it said it invites housing experts to make recommendations for policy to cabinet members and policymakers. It said McClure is a member of the journal’s board of editors and has done extensive research and writing on federal housing programs, was a scholar in residence at HUD’s Department of Policy Development and Research and holds various degrees in urban planning.

